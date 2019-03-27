Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Baum Sr..

David W. Baum Sr., 72, of Emmaus, formerly of Sinking Spring and Allentown, passed away March 26, 2019, in his home.

Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Mary (Diller) Baum and the late Rev. Wallace A. Baum.

David was a licensed practical nurse for Wernersville State Hospital until 1996. He was a graduate of Central Bucks High School and received his associates degree from Reading Hospital School of Nursing. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, and Zion United Church of Christ, Womelsdorf.

Survivors: Sons, David W. Baum Jr. and his wife, Meredith, and Michael L. Baum; siblings, Timothy Baum and Becky Boone; granddaughters: Cynthia, Meghan, Emma and

Hannah Baum; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Baum.

Services: Memorial, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th &

Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



