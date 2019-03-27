David W. Baum Sr., 72, of Emmaus, formerly of Sinking Spring and Allentown, passed away March 26, 2019, in his home.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Mary (Diller) Baum and the late Rev. Wallace A. Baum.
David was a licensed practical nurse for Wernersville State Hospital until 1996. He was a graduate of Central Bucks High School and received his associates degree from Reading Hospital School of Nursing. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, and Zion United Church of Christ, Womelsdorf.
Survivors: Sons, David W. Baum Jr. and his wife, Meredith, and Michael L. Baum; siblings, Timothy Baum and Becky Boone; granddaughters: Cynthia, Meghan, Emma and
Hannah Baum; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Baum.
Services: Memorial, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th &
Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.