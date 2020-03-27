Home

Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
David Bender Obituary
David R. Bender, 59, of N Heidelberg Twp., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in his residence. Born April 14, 1960, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Donald L. Bender & Mary A. (Schrack) Bender, Spring Twp. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Debra L. Stover and Donna L. Frey; his niece, Stacey Powell; his nephews: James Hiester, Jeremy Stover and Nicholas Frey; and by great-nieces and nephews. Services are to be announced. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
