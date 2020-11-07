David S. Bender, 71, was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Dave graduated from Bucknell University with a BA and from Cornell University with a PhD in educational psychology. For 43 years he worked at Penn State Berks, most recently as Associate Professor of Educational Psychology and as Registrar. He served on the Exeter School Board for 34 years. Dave is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, his sister, Sherri Bender, sister-in-law, Sue Radcliffe, his children, Michelle and Andy Siegel, Eric Bender and Abby Brill, and Jeffrey and Kim Bender. Dave’s favorite title was Grandpa Dave to his grandchildren Shayla, Jocelyn, Zachary, Bryce, Colin, and Caitlin. He was pre-deceased by his brother Roger and granddaughter Catherine. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship is being established in Dave’s honor. Contributions can be sent to Penn State Berks Office of Development, PO Box 7009, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Please designate the purpose of your contribution on the check. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements www.henningerfuneralhome.com