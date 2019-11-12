|
|
David C. Bleiler, 83, of Kutztown, died suddenly Sunday, November 10, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Muthard) Bleiler. They were married May 11, 1993. Born in Mertztown, David was a son of the late Max J. and Kathryn M. (Fenstermacher) Bleiler. David honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. David was employed 30 years as a mechanic at Mack Trucks until his retirement in 1995. Mr. Bleiler enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the beach, and collecting seashells. He also enjoyed hunting arrowheads. David enjoyed traveling, especially to other parts of the world. David's grandchildren brought him a lot of joy. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 26 years, Cheryl, David is survived by a daughter, Susan M. (Bleiler), wife of C. Russell Willis, Ruffsdale, Westmoreland County; a son, Brett J., husband of Kim M. (Brandt) Bleiler, Hamburg; stepdaughters, Shelly A. (Warmkessel), wife of Michael L. Ketchens, Schnecksville; and Sherry A. (Warmkessel) Raimundo, Breinigsville. Other survivors include ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by brothers Max G. H. and Wesley J. Bleiler. SERVICES: A family directed memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, beginning at 12:00 noon at Janelle Hall, 360 Bowers Road, Mertztown, PA 19539. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. CONTRIBUTIONS: Lehigh Valley Chapter, 968 Postal Road, #110, Allentown, PA 18109; or Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the Bleiler family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019