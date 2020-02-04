Home

David R. Buck, 68, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020, of natural causes in the Reading Hosptial. Born May 9, 1951, in Reading, he was a son of the late John Huber Jr. & Gladys G. (nee’ Hahn) Huber. David retired from the Wilson School District in 2019. He was a lifetime member of the Lebanon Valley Motorcycle Club, and was involved with the Flying Dutchman Aero Modelers. David was also an avid model train hobbyist and loved to go camping. He is survived by his longtime companion, Crystal L. Stough; his siblings: Richard J. (Debra) Buck, Dianne E. (Patrick) Wells, and Susan L. (David) Moore; four nieces and one nephew. Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 3 PM, from the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, with the Rev. Mary Etta Mest, officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Saturday from 2 PM until time of service at the funeral home. www.colefh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
