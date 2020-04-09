Reading Eagle Obituaries
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
David C. Brossman Obituary
David C. Brossman, 73, of Newmanstown, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Manor Care, Sinking Spring. He was the husband of Beverly S. (Bressler) Brossman, with whom he shared 14 years of marriage on Aug. 27th. David, a son of the late Charles and Jeanie Brossman, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Nathan Brossman, Kimberly Warmkastle, and Barnaby Brossman; three step children, Teresa Blatt, Paul Greth, and Jason Greth; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was a member of Myerstown Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Wilson Senior High School and attended Culinary School in Philadelphia. He retired after 39 years as a self-employed contractor. David was a Navy Veteran. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
