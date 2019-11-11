|
Dr. David Warren Christensen, M.D., of Mohnton, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 7, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Rev. David and Marjorie (Bibighaus) Christensen. He was married to his devoted wife, Judith (Bell) Christensen, for 22 years. Dave graduated from Triton High School, N.J., in 1959. He then earned a B.S. in biology from Ursinus College (Class of ’63) and The Degree of Doctor of Medicine from Temple University (Class of ’67). Dave was passionate for sharing the Gospel early in life through High School Evangelism Fellowship. He launched his career in medicine, serving as a missionary physician in Nigeria with Sudan Interior Ministry (SIM) from 1968-1973. He continued ministering to his community through medicine in Pennsylvania, including the suburbs of Philadelphia, Birdsboro and the surrounding Reading area for several decades. Dave is survived, along with his wife Judy, by his children: Karba, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Erik and his wife, Stephanie, of Haddon Heights, N.J.; David and his wife, Autumn, of Washington D.C.; Kristen (Tinney) Forlano, of Exton, Pa.; Sommer (Forlano) Goldsmith and her husband, Todd, of Glen Allen, Va.; Glen, of Houston, Texas; Emily Counihan and her husband, Julian, of San Francisco, Calif.; and Renie Lee, of Mohnton, Pa.; and grandchildren: Cameron, Hollen, Madison, Jonathan, Harrison, Olivia, Loren, David and Peter. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsbeth (Zurbuchen); his sister, Lois; and son, Domenic Forlano Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church, 1110 Snyder Road, Reading, PA. The family will begin greeting guests at 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GT Church–Missions Dept., 1110 Snyder Rd. Reading, PA 19609. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019