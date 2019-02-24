Dr. David J. Christie, 77, of Wyomissing Hills, passed away peacefully Friday,

February 22, in his residence with his loving family and cocker spaniel, Andy, by his side.

Born July 1, 1941, in Chester, Pa., he was the son of the late James Christie and

Wanda Martin.

He married Suzanne Chubb in 1965 and together they truly celebrated 53 wonderful years together. After graduating from Penncrest High School, David attended Penn State and Temple Medical School.

David worked diligently as a physician in the Reading Hospital emergency room for 37 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served with pride in the Vietnam War as a

Battalion Aid Surgeon at Fire Base Ross, in Danang.

David was described by his friends as a "Renaissance Man" because he not only was a doctor but a master

carpenter, stone mason, wood carver, boatbuilder, restorer of historic houses and barns, avid reader of classic

literature and artist who was totally devoted to his family.

David was loved and revered by all he met for his

integrity and outstanding character. A true gentleman in every sense of the word, he loved attending the soccer,

lacrosse games and basketball games of his children and grandchildren. He was an excellent athlete who placed

second in the Eastern college championships in gymnastics in 1964. His high school principal upon the 10th year

reunion sent him a telegram that said, "Congratulations on being the one to score the first T.D. and become the first M.D." But his true passion was taking his family to the Chesapeake Bay crabbing, fishing, sailing while working on restoring boats and staring into the beautiful waters.

In addition to his wife, Suzanne, he is survived by four children: Heather Christie, wife of Troy Snyder, Sinking Spring, James Christie, of New York City, Richard Christie, husband of Nicole Wegman, Mohnton, and Tara Esterly, wife of Jason, Mohnton; eight grandchildren: Cole, Cali, Levi, Nash, Cullen, Kade, Jace and Jett. He is also survived by two sisters, Susan Christie, wife of Jack McGanka, Kempton, and Patricia, wife of John Handchetz, Palatine, Illinois.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Foundation at RACC, 10 South Second Street, P.O. Box 1706, Reading PA, 19603, David Christie Memorial.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



