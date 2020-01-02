|
David D. DeLong, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He was the widower of Zina (Snyder) DeLong, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage. A Reading native, David was a son of the late Edwin and Caroline (Marsh) DeLong. He graduated from Reading High School and went on to attain a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Duke University. He later studied Education at Millersville. Until his retirement in the early 90’s, David worked as an instructor of industrial arts at Schuylkill Valley High School. For 35 years he volunteered as the school’s golf coach. He also served as a ski club chaperone. He will be remembered by many for the week-end excursions to Vermont he arranged for the ski club. A very handy man talented at home improvement projects, David painted countless homes throughout Berks County. In his later years, he was known for his walks with his dog, Buddy, around the Highlands at Wyomissing. David is survived by his sons, David S. DeLong of Harrisburg, and William D. DeLong, husband of Dina N. DeLong, of Shillington; granddaughter Savannah C. DeLong of Shillington; four nieces; one nephew. He was predeceased by two brothers. Prayers will be said for David as part of Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ’s Sunday worship service on January 5, 2020 at 10:15 am. The church is located at 1064 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610. In lieu of flowers, David’s family asks that contributions be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020