David A. DeWalt, 69, of Mohnton, Robeson Twp., Pa., passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Easton, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold and Peggy (Hurd) DeWalt. He was the husband of Mary Jo Young.

David worked in various jobs in the IT Department. He was a member of the Democratic Party, Sierra Club, and various other political clubs and nature organizations. He also enjoyed birdwatching, playing the piano, gardening, hiking and the beach.

Surviving David, along with his wife, Mary Jo, is 1 son, Ben J. DeWalt, of Robeson Twp., Pa.; 3 brothers: Mark DeWalt, Paul DeWalt, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and Luke DeWalt, of Easton, Pa.; and 1 sister, Lynn Andrews, of Easton, Pa.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



