David C. Drexler, 77, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Market Square in Reading.

He was the beloved husband of the late Donna L. Rimby.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Augustus M. Drexler and Marie M. Waninger.

David was a proud member of the United States Army and he loved traveling the world.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa M. Drexler, of Exeter Township; siblings, Doris Cordier, of Harrisburg, and

Robert Drexler, of Reading.

David was predeceased by his sister, Theresea Niedrowski and Mary Lou Drexler.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019
