David A. Dunlap, 72, of Mesquite, Texas, passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 25th.

He was born May 10, 1947, to Milford and Elsie Dunlap, in Sinking Spring, Pa. Mr.

Dunlap, who grew up in Reading, joined the Navy in 1964, and would serve two tours of duty, returning to Reading after each tour. In January of 1979, he married Christina Strickler. Nine months later, Mr. Dunlap rejoined the Navy, which would send him and his new bride to their first duty station, NAS Norfolk. The family would spend the next 14 years enjoying military life. David

retired from the U.S. Navy in 1993, and in 1994, he and his family moved to Telford, Pa., where he began a second

career as a small business owner. David retired again in 2009, and in 2011, he, his wife and daughter moved to

Mesquite, Texas, where he enjoyed his days in the sunshine tending to his palm trees and backyard.

Mr. Dunlap is survived by his wife of 40 years, Christina, of Mesquite; his daughter, Denise, of Philadelphia; his son, David II, and his daughter, Meghan, both of Mesquite; his grandchildren: Jessica Edwards, Cheyenne Bilinski,

Dominick and Kaleb Williams, all of Philadelphia; and

Emily Bilinski, currently stationed at Ft Lee, Va.; his

sisters, Eileen Lorah, Flying Hills; Kathleen Dawson,

Sinking Spring; Donna Quinter, Reading; and Bernice

Miller, Temple; his brother, Brian Dunlap, Havelock, N.C.; and his in-laws, Michael and Julia Fair, Port Carbon. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law;

nephews and nieces.

Mr. Dunlap was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie (nee Miller); his father, Milford Dunlap; his brothers:

Donald, Darwin and Milford Dunlap Jr.; and his sister, Sharon Kalke.

Celebrations of Mr. Dunlap's life will be held in

Mesquite, Texas, and Reading, Pa., on dates yet to be

determined.

Memorials may be made to Homes For Heroes or Habitat For Humanity.



