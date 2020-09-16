1/1
David E. Shomo Sr.
David E. Shomo, Sr. David E. Shomo, Sr., 84, of Birdsboro, passed away on September 14, 2020. His wife, Barbara (Dmochowski) Shomo, died on May 13, 2009. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Robert and Ida (Sweitzer) Shomo. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. David was employed by AT&T. He previously worked for Textile, Rockwell and Arrow International. David loved the mountains and great outdoors at his hunting Camp in Tioga County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a member of several Rod and Gun Clubs. David is survived by three children: David E. Jr., husband of Kris Shomo, Mohrsville; Barbara A. Delgado-Shomo, wife of Alfred Delgado, Auburn; and Paul M., husband of Wendy Shomo, Welsboro. Six grandchildren: Meghan Shomo, Melody Walley, Patrick Fahey, Stefanie Calixto, Jessica Shomo and P.J. Shomo, Jr.; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Cecelia Walley and his caretaker and good friend, Pamela Frosos, Shillington, also survives him. He was predeceased by three brothers, Barry Shomo, Robert Shomo and Leslie Shomo and his son, Douglass Shomo. Memorial Services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
