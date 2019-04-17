Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Einsel.

David L. Einsel, 82, Tilden Township, passed away

Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Joan R. (Fry) Einsel.

Born in Shamokin, Pa., he was the son of the late Luther D. and Ida Ruth ( Schoener) Einsel.

David was a graduate of Shamokin High School. In 1954, Dave won a State Championship in wrestling. He later graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned his master's degree from West Maryland College.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

David was employed as the elementary administrator at Hamburg Area School District for many years. He was the wrestling coach for nine years, earning coach of the year three times. David was the president of State Elementary Association.

He was inducted into the Hamburg Hall of Fame as well as the Bernie Romanoski Sr. Hall of Fame, Shamokin, Pa.

Later in his life, David worked at Green Acres Golf Course. He was a very avid golfer.

In addition to his wife, Joan, David is survived by three children: Chery Long, David A., husband of Lee Anne, and Jeffrey. One grandson, Jarad, also survives him.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in

David's honor to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705.

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



