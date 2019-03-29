Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Golowski.

David J. Golowski, 65, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in his home.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (Scherrer) Golowski.

David graduated from Reading High School and was a proud Philadelphia Eagles fan.

He worked in construction most of his life until his

retirement.

David is survived by his daughters, Lindsay B., wife of Brent Davies, Exeter, Erica E., wife of Randy Covington, Douglassville; former wife, Cindy; brothers, John, husband of Bobbi, Boyertown, James, husband of Marlene, Reading; and grandchildren: Ethan, Jack, Luke and Ryan.

He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Golowski Jr.

A service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019,

beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



