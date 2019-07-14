David Goodman (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Goodman.
Service Information
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA
19608
(610)-376-1129
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


David P. Goodman, 82, of Denver, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ephrata Hospital.

He was the husband of A. Barbara (Hart) Goodman.

Born January 12, 1937, in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Grace (Englehart) Goodman.

He graduated from Shillington High School and worked as a maintenance machinist for The Reading Railroad and Carpenter Steel for 23 years and 15 years, respectively.

Along with his wife, David is survived by son, Ronald L. Goodman, husband of Susan Goodman, of Carlisle; son Gary R. Goodman, husband of Freda Goodman, of Springdale, Arkansas; and daughter, Carol A. Fletcher, wife of Keith Fletcher, of West Lawn. He is also survived by six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Lynn Klinikowski, wife of Richard Klinikowski.

David's interests included helping family and friends achieve their dreams and was fond of hunting, target

shooting, working on old cars, recycling and scouring flea markets for old abandoned items that he could refurbish to like new with his vast and varied skills. He loved tinkering with anything mechanical and was an avid builder

throughout his life. He enjoyed the challenge of making things better than the way he found them.

A memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring,

Monday, July 15, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Reverend Sandra

Gideon will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to www.stopafib.org would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.