David P. Goodman, 82, of Denver, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ephrata Hospital.

He was the husband of A. Barbara (Hart) Goodman.

Born January 12, 1937, in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Grace (Englehart) Goodman.

He graduated from Shillington High School and worked as a maintenance machinist for The Reading Railroad and Carpenter Steel for 23 years and 15 years, respectively.

Along with his wife, David is survived by son, Ronald L. Goodman, husband of Susan Goodman, of Carlisle; son Gary R. Goodman, husband of Freda Goodman, of Springdale, Arkansas; and daughter, Carol A. Fletcher, wife of Keith Fletcher, of West Lawn. He is also survived by six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Lynn Klinikowski, wife of Richard Klinikowski.

David's interests included helping family and friends achieve their dreams and was fond of hunting, target

shooting, working on old cars, recycling and scouring flea markets for old abandoned items that he could refurbish to like new with his vast and varied skills. He loved tinkering with anything mechanical and was an avid builder

throughout his life. He enjoyed the challenge of making things better than the way he found them.

A memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring,

Monday, July 15, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Reverend Sandra

Gideon will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to www.stopafib.org would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



