David A. Gross, 67, Wernersville, died at the Reading Hospital on December 5, 2019, after a long illness. He was employed by the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth, Wernersville, as spiritual director, director of music, and manager of the bookstore. A memorial service is planned at the Jesuit Center after Christmas. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth, 501 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565 or the Organ Historical Society 330 North Spring Mill Rd., Villanova, Pa 19085. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019