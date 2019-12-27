|
David A. Gross, 67, died peacefully at Reading Hospital, on December 5, 2019. He had dealt with cancer and its complications for most of his last year. He was the son of the late Charles W. Gross Sr. and Sarah Houck Gross, of Earlville. He was born on February 25, 1952. He graduated from Daniel Boone High School and from Lebanon Valley College, in 1975, majoring in music with a concentration in organ. He was a student of the late Pierce Getz. While still in high school he began to serve various Berks County churches as organist and church musician, concluding as director of music at First Reformed UCC, in Reading. He was also a talented and recognized concert organist. For the twelve years before his death, he was employed by the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth, Wernersville, as spiritual director, director of music and manager of the bookstore. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles W. Gross Jr. He is survived by a nephew, Christopher Gross; a niece, Charlene Powell; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Gross; and many cousins and friends. His remains were privately interred at Oley Cemetery in December, with arrangements by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Wernersville. A memorial service will be held in the main chapel of The Jesuit Center, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Jesuit Center for Spiritual Growth, 501 N Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565, or the Organ Historical Society, 330 N Spring Mill Rd., Villanova, PA 19805.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020