David R. Hartline Sr., 88, of Wyomissing, formerly of Reiffton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Country Meadows. He was the husband of the late Jean W. (Wenger) Hartline, who passed away May 17, 2013. They were married 58 1/2 years. He was the fiance of Eleanor Kurtz. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late W. Norman and Irene M. (Heyberger) Hartline. He was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of Community U.C.C. David was also a member of Masonic Lodge # 549, Reading and was the former 1st Assistant Fire Chief for Reiffton Fire Company. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. David was employed by Firestone for over 26 years building truck tires. He retired from Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center where he was a custodian in the maintenance department. Surviving are his sons: Bradley D. (Kathleen), Valdosta, Ga.; David R. Jr., (Cynthia), Parkside, Pa.; Kerry G. (Angela), West Union, S.C.; daughter, Lori J. Bush (Ronald), Mohnton; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren, with a great-grandson due in May. He is predeceased by his brother, Norman. For everyone’s safety, the family has chosen to hold a private viewing in Lutz Funeral Home Inc. following by a private interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020