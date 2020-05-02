David J. Hess Sr., 81, of District Township, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Born August 23, 1938 in Mertztown, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Sallie (Eshbach) Hess. He and his wife of 59 years, Sharon N. (Snavely) Hess, were married on September 3, 1960 in Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, Dryville. David was a lifelong plumber working in the business for over 50 years. He owned and operated Hess Plumbing and Heating for 35 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown, and a former member of Christ Mertz Lutheran Church. He attended Kutztown area schools before going to trade school for plumbing for four years. David took mission trips with Hope Community Church, New Jerusalem and loved hunting fishing and “Playing the Ponies” at horse races. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon, are his 5 children, Rochelle (Hess) Fink, wife of Kenneth Fink, Lenhartsville, Renee L. (Hess) Bentley, Blandon, David J. Hess Jr., husband of Brenda Degler, New Jerusalem, Craig J. Hess, husband of Janet (Kelly) Hess, Jupiter, FL, and Scott A. Hess, husband of Tracy (Anders) Hess, New Jerusalem. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy, Jacqueline and Katie, his great-grandchildren, Alexis and Hannah, his brother, John Hess, Topton and his sister, June Youngers, Topton. Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester, Alfred, Lloyd, Nevin, William, Robert and Calvin and by his sisters, Martha, Ida and Mary. Private services will be held for David with burial to follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for David and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.