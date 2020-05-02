David Hess
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Hess Sr., 81, of District Township, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Born August 23, 1938 in Mertztown, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Sallie (Eshbach) Hess. He and his wife of 59 years, Sharon N. (Snavely) Hess, were married on September 3, 1960 in Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, Dryville. David was a lifelong plumber working in the business for over 50 years. He owned and operated Hess Plumbing and Heating for 35 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown, and a former member of Christ Mertz Lutheran Church. He attended Kutztown area schools before going to trade school for plumbing for four years. David took mission trips with Hope Community Church, New Jerusalem and loved hunting fishing and “Playing the Ponies” at horse races. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon, are his 5 children, Rochelle (Hess) Fink, wife of Kenneth Fink, Lenhartsville, Renee L. (Hess) Bentley, Blandon, David J. Hess Jr., husband of Brenda Degler, New Jerusalem, Craig J. Hess, husband of Janet (Kelly) Hess, Jupiter, FL, and Scott A. Hess, husband of Tracy (Anders) Hess, New Jerusalem. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy, Jacqueline and Katie, his great-grandchildren, Alexis and Hannah, his brother, John Hess, Topton and his sister, June Youngers, Topton. Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester, Alfred, Lloyd, Nevin, William, Robert and Calvin and by his sisters, Martha, Ida and Mary. Private services will be held for David with burial to follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for David and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved