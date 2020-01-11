Home

David J. Baues, 75, of Ellendale, DE, formerly of Royersford, PA, passed away in the afternoon hours Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was the husband of Rosemary (nee’ Abruzzo) Baues. Born May 6, 1944, in Queens, NY, he was a son of the late Theodore R. & Lillian A. (nee’ Jablon) Baues. A veteran of the US Navy, he had retired from Vanguard May 10, 2010. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Lillian S. “Lili” (D. Allan) Gray; Heidi D. (Kerry A.) Mull; his sister: Virginia Hailu; he was predeceased by his siblings: Robert W. & Dennis Baues. Relatives and friends may call at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf, Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave’s memory, may be made to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind - www.guidingeyes.org, MERR Institute - www.merrinstitute.org, JN “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge - 1 Wildlife Dr., Sanibel, FL 33957 www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
