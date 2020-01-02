|
|
David J. Stanislawczyk, 73, of Shillington passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at his home. His entire family was by his side throughout the Christmas holiday. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Clara H. (Wieczorek) Stanislawczyk. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Gudikunst) Stanislawczyk. They were married for 51 years. He is also survived by his three children: Peter D., husband of Elizabeth (Faust) Stanislawczyk of Mohnton, PA; Marc A., husband of Stephanie (Wullert) Stanislawczyk of West Chester, PA, and Anne E., wife of Adam Prem of San Diego, CA, and his eight grandchildren: Andrew, Hannah, Sophia, Alexa, Emma, Harris, Fordyce, and Bishop. He was pre-deceased by a twin sister, Janet E. Lombardo, and is survived by a sister, Karen E., wife of Jack Geissert of Boxborough, MA. David graduated in 1964 from Governor Mifflin High School, where he starred in football and track. Football led him to Franklin & Marshall College, from which he proudly graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Art. At Gov. Mifflin he forged lifelong friendships, and he did the same at F&M, adding his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers to his list of loyal friends. His educational experience showed him that sports can be a means to higher education, leadership, and advancement, and he reinforced that lesson to his children and grandchildren. He was firmly committed to his career as a professional geologist. He developed a specialty in managing the flow of groundwater and protecting it from wastewater. He loved to get out from behind his desk and do fieldwork. Early in his career, his work took his new family to Crystal River, FL from 1970 to 1972. He worked from 1969 to 2012 and his employers included Gilbert Associates, Spotts, Stevens & McCoy, and Worley Parsons. After his formal retirement, he continued to work on a part-time, consulting basis, and he served his community as a member of the Cumru Township Recreation Board. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed many rounds with friends, his wife, family members, and work associates. He cherished his time at the Reading Country Club, Heidelberg, and Golden Oaks. During his lengthy golf career, he had two holes-in-one. He is remembered for his grit, determination, and competitive spirit. At the age of 71, he underwent a successful liver transplant surgery. He rapidly recovered and made the most of his “overtime” with his family and dear friends. He and Carol enjoyed traveling together, making annual trips to Florida to warm up in the winter, and took multiple, memorable trips to Europe and California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s name to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia PA 19123. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington on January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will hold a visitation for family and friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM in the Bean Funeral Home at 129 E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington & on Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM in Immanuel United Church of Christ, Shillington. The Bean Funeral Home, Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020