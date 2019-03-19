Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Jacobs Sr..

David O. Jacobs Sr., 75, of North

Heidelberg Township, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 5:00 a.m. in his residence. He was the husband of Melanie A. (Wolford) Jacobs.

Born in Reading, Mr. Jacobs was the son

of the late James O. and Esther M. (McElwee) Jacobs. He was a member of St. Daniel's

Lutheran Church and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr.

Jacobs was the owner of Dave Jacobs Tile & Flagstone for 25 years and his true passion was sales. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 62 F&AM and Rajah Shrine.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Jacobs is survived by his sons, William M. Jacobs, husband of Tabatha A. Jacobs, of Reading, and David O. Jacobs Jr., husband of Eileen R. Jacobs, of Wernersville; and grandchildren: William C., Jennifer L., Dustin B. and Gavin T. Jacobs. He is also survived by his siblings: James Jacobs, of Tennessee; Samuel Jacobs,

husband of Lori Jacobs, of Tennessee; Linda Richard, wife of Dennis Richard, of Tremont; Mary Humbert, wife of Barry Humbert, of Oklahoma; John Jacobs, husband of

Janet Jacobs, of Catasauqua; Betty Coleman, wife of Ron Coleman, of Leesport; and many, many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Kimberley Wolford, of Reading.

Mr. Jacobs was preceded in death by his siblings: Jane Moore, William G. Jacobs, Ronald Jacobs and June Jacobs.

Funeral Service will be held in St. Daniel's Lutheran Church, 436 Big Spring Road, Robesonia, PA 19551, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend L. George Detweiler will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in

Heidelberg Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. Daniel's Lutheran Church, Thursday, 9:00-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Daniel's Lutheran Church at the above address in memory of Mr. David O. Jacobs Sr.

Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

