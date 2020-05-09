David E. Jernegan David E. Jernegan, 69, of Green Hills, Robeson Township passed suddenly on the morning of May 8 due to complications from cancer that he fought courageously since first diagnosed in June 2004. He was the wife of Judy since December 9, 1979, and they celebrated 40 years together. He grew up in Ridley Park, Delaware County and graduated from Ridley High School in 1969. He worked as a waiter and bartending at the Townhouse Restaurant in Media, managed the Country Tavern in Pottstown, the Peanut Bar and Maple Grove Restaurant thru the 70’s and 80’s. He worked as a ground maintenance worker and supervisor at Flying Hills Golf Course from 1989 to his retirement in 2016. During the last few years he helped delivering lunches for JR’s Pizza in Flying Hills and delivering for Birdsboro Pharmacy. Through his multiple surgeries and courses of chemo and radiation, he may have slowed down a bit, but it never stopped him from enjoying life, including cooking and baking for friends and family. He loved being a Pappy and spending time with his granddaughter. He was a devout Philly sports fan, especially the Phillies and Eagles, and liked watching golf on tv. We were all very proud of David when he celebrated 31 years of sobriety on February 28 th this year. Though the job of planning the annual Jernegan family camping trip was done by a different family member each year, David was always part of picking the correct sites, packing the gear, and setting up camp. Since retirement, he also spent a week with the extended family in Ocean City, NJ every summer. But one of the activities he most enjoyed and missed most of all after retirement was his love of discovering someone’s “trash” that could be valued as a treasure by someone else, mostly his family members. Christmas at Grandmom and Grandpop Jernegan’s always meant special gifts from David’s shed for each family member, and were the most anticipated by everyone. How often someone would say “if you ever find…” and the next week miraculously he would come across just what they asked about. David attended Goodwill United Methodist Church in Elverson, PA. Besides his wife, David is survived by his daughters Kimberly A. of Birdsboro and Judy Lynn, wife of Kevin Yocom, of Elverson, and his precious granddaughter Rebekah. Also his brothers William (wife Kathleen) of Whitehall, Robert (wife MaryAnn) of Lionville, and Kenneth (wife Heather) of Landenberg, and sister Patricia Kelly of Broomall. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Thomas and his parents William and Helen Jernegan. He will also be greatly missed, especially at treat time, by his 4-legged feline rescues, Yogi, Smokie, Red, Sweetie, and Miss Morgan. Relatives and friends may attend the drive through viewing on Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 a.m. at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in David’s name to either the Southern Berks EMS, 769 Mountain View Rd., Reading, PA 19607 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County https://www.berksarl.org or the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.