David Bruce Katzaman, 67, of Wyomissing, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of Deborah “Debbie” Ann (Rutt) Katzaman. The couple married on March 31, 1984. Born in Reading on March 5, 1953, David was a son of the late Raymond and Betty (Staver) Katzaman. He was a 1972 graduate of Reading High School and after graduation, he remained active with the Class Reunion committee. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mohnton. David worked as a Building Code Inspector with West Whiteland Twp. for 30 years. Previously he worked for Spotts, Stevens and McCoy for 18 years and at Gring’s Mill as a security guard for Berks Co. Parks for many years. He was a longtime volunteer with Neversink Fire Co. and a social member with Kenhorst and Gouglersville Fire Co’s. He enjoyed volunteering his time with Boy Scout Troop #264. In addition to his wife, Debbie; David is survived by a daughter, Christina Marie Katzaman and her husband, Joe Squadrito and their son, Jacob Squadrito of Douglassville; a son, Timothy David Katzaman and his wife, Trish of Sinking Spring; a brother, Michael Katzaman and his wife, Diane of Wernersville; a sister, Cathy Ludwig and her husband, Earl of Cowarts, AL and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of David’s Life will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. 739 Penn Avenue West Reading, PA 19611. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home prior to services on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any local fire company of the donor’s choice in memory of David Katzaman. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.