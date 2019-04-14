David W. Kline, 93, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 11th, at Berkshire Center.

David was born in Shoemakersville, on September 20, 1925, a son of the late Phoebe (Snyder) and Arlan W. Kline. He was the widower of Ruth M. (Hartman) Kline. Mrs. Kline died December 28, 2005.

He was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Reading. Mr. Kline served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. David worked in the maintenance department at Crompton and Knowles, for 29 years. He was a humble, kind and loving man with a heart of servitude.

David is survived by three sons: Larry B. Kline, Virginia; Arlan A. Kline, of Reading; Kerry J. Kline, also of Reading. David is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, David W. Kline Jr.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Alsace Cemetery, Reading.

