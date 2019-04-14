David Kline (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Mr.Dave, it was my privilege and honor to know a man like..."
    - John Carmelo


David W. Kline, 93, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 11th, at Berkshire Center.

David was born in Shoemakersville, on September 20, 1925, a son of the late Phoebe (Snyder) and Arlan W. Kline. He was the widower of Ruth M. (Hartman) Kline. Mrs. Kline died December 28, 2005.

He was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Reading. Mr. Kline served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. David worked in the maintenance department at Crompton and Knowles, for 29 years. He was a humble, kind and loving man with a heart of servitude.

David is survived by three sons: Larry B. Kline, Virginia; Arlan A. Kline, of Reading; Kerry J. Kline, also of Reading. David is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, David W. Kline Jr.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Alsace Cemetery, Reading.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Funeral Home
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.