David Lawrence Klopp, 85, passed away March 3, 2019, in the Lutheran Home at Topton.

He was the husband of the late Virginia Mae (Heiser) Klopp, who passed away

August 4, 2014.

Born February 26, 1934, in Richland, he was the youngest child of the late Howard George Samuel and Hattie Lizzie (Stewart) Klopp.

David was a 1951 graduate of Richland High School. He was a 1955 graduate of Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute where he earned an associate degree in engineering

technology.

He was employed as a wood pattern maker at Hamburg Pattern Works and Reading Pattern Works Inc., was

co-owner of Precision Pattern Works, owner of David Klopp Pattern Enterprises and tooling services manager at Post Precision Castings Inc. He also taught blueprint

reading at Berks VoTech. David was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Laureldale, where he served on church council in the past.

David was the loving husband of Ginny for 61 years. He enjoyed spending time and playing catch and tennis with his children, and taking his grandchildren to Middle Creek to see the snow geese. David was also known for his

wonderful sense of humor and loved making everyone laugh.

Surviving are his three children: Vicky Lynn Klopp, of Muhlenberg Township; David Brian Klopp, of New York; and Linda Ann, wife of Christopher Young, of Fleetwood.

Other survivors include two grandchildren, Brian C. Young and his wife, Megan (Hinkle), of Fleetwood; and Megan A. Young-Kraft and her husband, Tyler, also of Fleetwood. A great-granddaughter, Eleanor Virginia Kraft, also survives.

David was preceded in death by his six siblings: Stewart, Mary, Sara, Irvin, Howard and G. Lynn.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601.

