David Joseph Kolenski Sr. of Denver, passed away unexpectedly at his fiancee's residence Sunday, February 3, 2019.

He was born to the late Benedict David Kolenski Jr. and Faith Kolenski (Wolfrom) in Norristown, Pa., November 3, 1968.

David was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Some of his

favorite things in life were spending time outdoors, hunting, riding his motorcycle and anything involving an engine. He was a kind, helpful and generous man. He always made sure his family was cared for. He had such an uplifting spirit that brought happiness and laughter to those around him. He was truly a special person to those who loved him. David was of the Catholic faith.

As a skilled mechanic, he worked on cars for a living.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, David Joseph Kolenski Jr., 27, of Ephrata; 2 sisters, Patricia Lynn Kolenski, companion of Mark Gurnee, of East Earl;

Kimberly Marie Kolenski, of Denver, fiancee Christine A. Gray; Christine's children, Alexis and Trevin Gruber; grandson, Draven; "father-in-law" and dear friend, Barry L. Gray, of Reading; 2 aunts, Priscilla Pfizenmayer, of Malvern; and Barbara Kolenski-Colletti, of Schwenksville; and an uncle, Gary Kolenski, of Schwenksville.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 8th, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, Pa.

A blessing Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Father John McLoughlin C.SS.R as a celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



