David Krouse

David Alan Krouse, 67, of Reading died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home. Born September 29, 1952 in Palmerton, PA. He was the beloved son of the late Rev. L. Samuel Krouse and the late Nancy L. (Williams) Wennersten and the cherished stepson of Marie (Krouse) Schall and the late Jack R. Wennersten. Devoted brother of Stephen Krouse (Maureen) of Havertown, PA, Elizabeth DeMarco (Daniel) of Douglassville, PA, Mark Wennersten (Miriam) of Port Deposit, MD and Kristin Smeins (Dave) of West Chester, PA. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, and his treasured great niece and nephew. He retired from ICR, Shillington, PA. We will miss his wealth of cinematic and sci-fi knowledge and his go to advice of “Live Long and Prosper”. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Chapel, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy. E. PO Box 396, Douglassville, PA 19508. Inurnment will be in St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church at the above PO Box address. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
