Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Resources
More Obituaries for David Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Becker Obituary
David Lawrence Becker, age 88, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. He was born Saturday, January 31, 1931, in Reading, Pa., to Leroy Becker and Elsie Becker. Mr. Becker built a career as an electronic instrumentation supervisor for UGI Corporation in Reading, Pa., retiring after 44 dedicated years. He was a member of the UA Workers Local 600 and was one of the directors and organizers of the UGI Employees Federal Credit Union. Mr. Becker was a former member of the Tri-County Wingsnappers Club of Hamburg, Pa., as well as being a member of the RC Club of Lewes and the SAL Legion Post 17 of Lewes, up until his passing. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Above all, Mr. Becker was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Becker was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Schlegel) Becker; his brother, Richard, who was killed in World War II; and his sister, Geraldine. He is survived by his son, Greg Becker (son-in-law, Lewis Dawley), of Rockville, Md.; his daughter, Jo Ann Becker, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and his sister, Christine Dialectos, of Wyomissing, Pa. All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Becker’s memory to the Diabetes Association: http://main.diabetes.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlwaysandForever?pg=fund&fr_id=5720&pxfid=752318. Please visit Mr. Becker’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -