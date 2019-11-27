|
|
David Lawrence Becker, age 88, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. He was born Saturday, January 31, 1931, in Reading, Pa., to Leroy Becker and Elsie Becker. Mr. Becker built a career as an electronic instrumentation supervisor for UGI Corporation in Reading, Pa., retiring after 44 dedicated years. He was a member of the UA Workers Local 600 and was one of the directors and organizers of the UGI Employees Federal Credit Union. Mr. Becker was a former member of the Tri-County Wingsnappers Club of Hamburg, Pa., as well as being a member of the RC Club of Lewes and the SAL Legion Post 17 of Lewes, up until his passing. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Above all, Mr. Becker was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Becker was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Schlegel) Becker; his brother, Richard, who was killed in World War II; and his sister, Geraldine. He is survived by his son, Greg Becker (son-in-law, Lewis Dawley), of Rockville, Md.; his daughter, Jo Ann Becker, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and his sister, Christine Dialectos, of Wyomissing, Pa. All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Becker’s memory to the Diabetes Association: http://main.diabetes.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlwaysandForever?pg=fund&fr_id=5720&pxfid=752318. Please visit Mr. Becker’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019