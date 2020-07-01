David L. Carmelo David L. Carmelo, age 67, of Laureldale, entered eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Manor Care Laureldale. Born born September 10, 1952, in Reading, PA he was the son to the Angelo Carmelo and June (Snyder) Rickenbach. David was a 1971 graduate of The Scotland School for Veteran Children, Chambersburg, PA.He worked at Exide Battery for 5 years and also at Deka for another 5 years. David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and camping at Knoebels. He also loved bowling, lighthouses and his beloved dog ‘Mali’. David’s spirit will be carried on by; daughter Jennifer Fregede and her husband Donald; brother Angelo Carmelo and twin sister Diane Carmelo. He also leaves behind 2 nephews; Clinton Stubbelbine and Eric Hogue to cherish his memory . In addition to his parents, David was greeted in heaven by his nephew Michael Carmelo. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, July 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM., and funeral services will commence at 10:30 a.m., with Dr. Rev. Robert Aregood officiating. Graveside committal will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 US, https://www.berksarl.org/donate
