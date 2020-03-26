|
|
David Lee Knarr 65, of Exeter lost his battle with cancer on March 23 in the Reading Hospital. He was born in Mineral Wells, TX on January 14,1955. He graduated from Reading High School in 1974. He was the son of Walter L. and Madeline M. Knarr. He is survived by his sister Robin M. Fisher, wife of Steven K. Fisher of Sinking Spring. Kerry K. Knarr, husband of Jeannie E. Knarr of Bernville. Brother Howard C. Knarr of Goose Creek , SC. and sister Bobbiejo W. Peiffer wife of the late Larry C. Peiffer SR. of Exeter. He is predeceased by his mother Madeline, and brother, Jessie D. Knarr. David had 2 nephews, 9 nieces, 7 great nephews and 4 great nieces. His greatest passion was riding his pan head Harley. While in Daytona Beach during bike week, one of this buddies dared him to enter a bike contest, which he won. David and his bike was featured in the August 1991 edition of Iron Magazine. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything that needed to be fixed at home. He also enjoyed boating and working on his cars. David was a giant teddy bear that anyone could count on. He was so loved by his family and will be so sorely missed. We will love you forever.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020