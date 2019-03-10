Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Levan.

David P. Levan, 95, of Wyomissing, passed away in Berks Heim Nursing and

Rehabilitation on Monday, March 4, 2019, following a brief illness.

He was the loving husband of the late Ann M. (Missitti) Levan. The couple married in Kutztown on May 29, 1948. Sadly, Ann passed away

tragically in 1973.

Born at home in Topton on March 25, 1923, David was a son of the late Robert W. and Hilda E. (Long) Levan. He was a 1941 graduate of Kutztown High School and a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church,

Shillington.

David was inducted into the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers on February 3, 1943, and served during World War II. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Service Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and the

Victory Medal before being honorably discharged on

December 22, 1945. He remained a proud, faithful member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

David was a shift supervisor for Hopper Paper Co., a

division of Georgia Pacific for 37 years before retiring in 1982. He enjoyed watching any televised Phillies, Flyers and professional golf broadcasts as well as college sporting events. He was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed

playing the lottery at Cigar Plus, where some friends called him "Lucky."

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia "Trisha" D. (Levan) Werner and her husband, John J. Jr., of Wernersville; step- daughter, Louise M. (Leinbach) Wisner and her husband, Howard "Bub," of Reading; and a sister, Ruth L. (Levan) Hohl, of Temple, widow of Donald.

Also surviving are three stepgrandchildren: Robert,

Kathy and Stacy; along with nieces, Shirley and Betty Ann; and four nephews: Larry, Robert "Bob," Steven John and Maurice.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Ann,

David is predeceased by three brothers: Cleon and his wife, Florence (Deisher), Harold and his wife, Elsie (Giammotti), and Willis Levan; a sister, Esther H. (Levan) Dietrich and her husband, Charles W.K. Dietrich, who together served

as his daughter Patti's godparents.

Services for David are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township, is honored to serve the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace

Evangelical Lutheran Church, Children's Ministry, in memory of Ann and David Levan, 30 Liberty St.,

Shillington, PA 19607.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.



