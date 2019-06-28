David M. Lieb, "Dave," 51, of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home with his loving immediate and extended family by his side.

Born in Easton, Pa., he was the son of the late Frederick L. Lieb.

He was the loving husband of Jennifer A. (Diehl) Lieb and the devoted father to Madeline E. and Annabelle G. Lieb, both at home.

Dave worked as the Executive Vice President and

General Manager for Banko Beverage in Allentown, Pa. He was also the owner of David Lieb Consulting.

He was a member of Hopewell Fellowship Church in

Elverson, Pa. Dave proudly served on the Board of Trustees at Lancaster Country Day School (Lancaster, Pa.) as well as Rock Hollow Woods (Birdsboro, Pa.) and Sleepy Hollow Athletic Club (Mohnton, Pa.). Dave loved anything that

involved his beloved daughters, the outdoors or going fast. Some of his favorite pastimes were trail running, riding his motorcycle or bicycle, vacationing, dining out and just

generally spoiling his wife and daughters in any way he could think of. Dave treasured his friends, and collected many along the journey of life. He loved nothing more than sharing a beer and laughter with those that he loved.

Surviving Dave, along with his wife, Jennifer, and

daughters, Madeline and Annabelle; one brother, Jeffrey L. Lieb, husband of Victoria, of Easton, Pa.; his in-laws,

Harrison and Marian Diehl, of Mohnton, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Resnick, of Harrisburg, Pa.; five nieces: Marya, Elizabeth, Clarissa and Emilia Lieb and Lauren

Resnick; and one nephew, Nathan Resnick.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents,

Frederick Sr. and Ida Lieb; maternal grandmother, Alice Price; and his aunt, Carol Lieb.

Please contact the family for service information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Dave's favorite cause, Lancaster Country Day School's Capital Campaign. Contributions may be sent to Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road,

Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603.

Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of

arrangements.



