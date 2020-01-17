|
|
David R. “Big Guy” Liss, 64, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Jan. 16, in his residence. He was the husband of Nancy S. (Childers) Liss. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John V. and Genevieve S. (Przybylski) Liss. David was a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School class of 1973. He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Liss. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Tiffany M. Liss (Sal), Philadelphia, Pa.; David M. Liss (Asami), Philadelphia, Pa.; Steven “Danny” Natale, Gilbertsville, Pa.; Stephanie A. Haring (Eric), Perkiomenville, Pa.; Lewis Natale, Gilbertsville, Pa.; sisters, Susan M. Dillman, Exeter Twp., Pa.; Kathryn D. Dalton, Reading, Pa.; eight grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; his sidekick, Little Guy. He shared his love of sports with his children through coaching various sports they played, mostly hockey, as he was an avid Flyers fan. He was a lover of music, antique cars and golf. He was a steward to the Teamsters local 384 until his retirement. From the West Coast, to Alaska, to Ireland, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, as well as many motorcycle rides together. His true passion was building his Studio 895 legacy with partner and friend, Malinda. When he wasn’t at the store he could be found climbing through old barns and at auction houses. The family would like to thank the McGlinn Cancer Center at Reading Hospital and Bayada for their care and comfort. A memorial services will be held on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences and photos may be directed to the family at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020