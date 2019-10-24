Home

David Morris Davis David Morris Davis, 50, died October 24, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township residence, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born, October 31, 1968, he was a son of Donald A. Davis Sr., partner of Geraldine Heffner and the late Suzanne J. (Dietrich) Davis. David was a 1986 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed with the County of Berks for over 20 years, having worked as a counselor with Berks County Juvenile Detention Center as well as Berks County Residential Center. David was also a constable for Muhlenberg Township for the past four years. His passion was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed going to car shows, playing pool and Texas Hold ‘em. David was grateful to his friends and co-workers for their time and compassion shown to him during his illness. Surviving in addition to his father, is his brother, Donald A. Davis Jr., of Reading; and his step-brother, William, husband of Yadja Wagner, of West Lawn. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Davis and Dietrich families. A viewing will be held Monday, October 28, from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A prayer service will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
