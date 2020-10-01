David M. Reifsnyder David M. Reifsnyder, 57, of Exeter Township, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Roxann M. (King) Reifsnyder. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Paul E. “Sonny” and Joan A. (Keller) Reifsnyder. A 1981 graduate of Wilson High School, David loved music, drawing and the Philadelphia Eagles. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and turtle rescuing while walking trails. As a young man, Dave worked at the Shillington I.G.A, where he met lifelong friends and his forever love, Roxann. He worked for Van Bennett Food Company for many years until his retirement. David is survived by his two daughters, Allison M. Reifsnyder, companion of Zach Lewis and Brianna E. Reifsnyder, companion of Arnold Southerland; and one grandson Vada. He is predeceased by his brother Scott A. Reifsnyder. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at 290 Stonetown Rd. in Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com