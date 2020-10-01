1/1
David M. Reifsnyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David M. Reifsnyder David M. Reifsnyder, 57, of Exeter Township, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Roxann M. (King) Reifsnyder. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Paul E. “Sonny” and Joan A. (Keller) Reifsnyder. A 1981 graduate of Wilson High School, David loved music, drawing and the Philadelphia Eagles. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and turtle rescuing while walking trails. As a young man, Dave worked at the Shillington I.G.A, where he met lifelong friends and his forever love, Roxann. He worked for Van Bennett Food Company for many years until his retirement. David is survived by his two daughters, Allison M. Reifsnyder, companion of Zach Lewis and Brianna E. Reifsnyder, companion of Arnold Southerland; and one grandson Vada. He is predeceased by his brother Scott A. Reifsnyder. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at 290 Stonetown Rd. in Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved