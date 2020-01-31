|
|
David L. Marburger Jr., 57, of Tilden Twp., died January 30, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of Kim D. (Underkofler) Marburger. They were married September 14, 2002. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late David L. Marburger Sr., and Jane C. (Reppert) Murton. He graduated from Reading High School in 1980. Dave worked for Redner’s for 20+ years as the frozen food manager until he became disabled. He always enjoyed music, racing and football. He loved to call into WEEU and was known as “Dave from Hamburg.” Surviving in addition to his wife are two sisters, Louise A. (Marburger) Jones and Rebecca J. (Marburger) Singh, both of Reading. Memorial services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., from Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd. Wyomissing, PA 19610. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the church. THE FAMILY REQUESTS IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorial contributions may be sent to: Gift of Life Donor Program 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020