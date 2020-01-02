|
David M. Henninger, 75, of DeLand, FL., formerly of Kempton, PA. passed away on December 11, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. He was the husband of Patricia Searing, with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage. He was born in Lenhartsville, PA., a son of Pauline (Fetherolf) Henninger and the late Miles D. Henninger. David was a Veteran, having served in the US Navy from 1962-64. He was a 1982 graduate of Wilmington College and an employee of Mack Trucks for many years. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his daughter, Dawn (Lahcen) Fahim of Kutztown, PA.; stepdaughter, Janet (Steven) Clayton of Chicago, IL.; stepson, Steven (Morgane) McNally of Carmel, CA.; grandchildren, David and Laila Fahim, Alec and Jessica Clayton, and Jared, Margot, and Jason McNally; sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Berk and Sandra (Kermit) Bauscher, both of Kempton, PA; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Dallas Henninger. He is well-loved and deeply missed. A private service will be held at a later date. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020