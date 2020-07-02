David Morton

1/2
David C. Morton, 89, of Cumru Township, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. He was the husband of Becky A. (Schmutz) Morton. Born in Milton, North Carolina, Mr. Morton was the son of the late William Lee Morton and Dorothy Todd (Culver) Morton. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and served in the United States Air Force in Korea. Mr. Morton was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and was superintendent of facilities at Burns Harbor Plant of Bethlehem Steel in Indiana. He was a member of IEEE and Veteran Association at the Heritage. In addition to his wife, Mr. Morton is survived by his children Gretchen Morton of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Gary Morton, husband of Gail Morton of Stevensville, Michigan; Gregory Morton, husband of Jaimie Morton of Woodridge, Illinois; step-sons David T. Wood, husband of Nancy Wood of Collegeville; Craig F. Wood, husband of Lisa Wood of Whitehall and his 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Reverend Ryan Hersch will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd. Wyomissing, PA 19601 or Heritage Veterans Association, 300 Tranquility Lane, Reading, PA 19607 in memory of Mr. David C. Morton. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
