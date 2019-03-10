Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Motz.

David W. "Sonny" Motz, 79, of Shanesville, Earl Township, husband of Mary J. (Ambrogi) Motz, passed away on March 7, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Shanesville, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Elsie (Gross) Motz.

David was a member of St. John-Hill UCC Church where he taught Sunday school, was a deacon and served on

Consistory. He worked for Boyertown Packaging for over 35 years. He also worked for Boyertown Casket Factory and Boyertown Body Works. David was a U.S. Army

reservist for 8 years where he was a radio operator

specialist. He was a member of Woodman Life, Earl

Township Fire Co., Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co., Pike Township Rod & Gun Club and was a Charter Org. Rep. of BSA Troop 518. David enjoyed camping, traveling to historical places, participating in mission trips and being creative with his inventions. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his family and God.

Surviving with his wife of 48 years are children:

Benjamin D. Motz, husband of Lisa, Adina M. Carver, wife of Todd, Deborah L. Logic, wife of Bradley, and Joseph A. Motz, husband of Jessica; and grandchildren: Steven, Sara and Ethan Motz; Jacoby, Calliope and Jovie Carver; Leah, Karlie and Bailey Logic; and Natalie, Olivia and Caitlyn Motz.

Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Ferne Kulp and Marie Freimann.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. at St. John-Hill UCC, 620 Hill Church Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to St. John-Hill UCC at the above address, or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

