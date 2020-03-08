|
David Eugene “Mert” Moyer, 50, of West Lawn passed away tragically on March 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of 28 years to Colleen (Berger) Moyer (thankful for the blind date over 30 years ago.) David was the proud father of Danielle and David Dominic Moyer. Other family members include his mother, Karen Henrich and her late husband, Frank; his late father, David Eugene May, and his wife, Jeanine; and David’s step-father, Rod Moyer, and his wife, Barb. His mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dave and Betty Berger; and grandmother, Marian Mehaffey, and her late husband, George. He was predeceased by grandparents: Mary and Winnie “Pops” Weinman, and Harold and Edna Moyer. He is also survived by his brother, Greg May, husband to Betsy; Kristie Douglas, wife of Matthew; Chrissy Mann, wife to Garrett; Jamie Lawrence, wife to Matt; and his sister-in-law, Desiree Berger; and brother-in-law, Bill Berger. Also survived by his aunts: Carol Weinman; Deb May; Donna Fitterlingm, wife to Roger; and Deb Stubblebine, wife to Barry. He was blessed to be an uncle to seven nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. Many cousins, cousins-in-law and extended family also survive him. A life taken too soon but was definitely filled with family, love, friends and tons of laughter. David could light up a room with his personality while entertaining everyone. David had several happy places, his favorite with his wife and children, but close behind was his time on any golf course and with his Lincoln Park Fire Company family. David coached several youth teams over the years, including Lincoln Park Football, Berks County Lacrosse and Wilson Youth Lacrosse. A native West Reading boy–he spent many hours on the basketball courts and playing in the summer leagues. His greatest basketball achievement was winning the David Smith Memorial League Sportsmanship Award for two years. It even beat his county and district basketball titles for Wyomissing in 1986. A Celebration of David’s life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. A visitation will be held Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in David’s memory to One Wish Foundation, onewishfoundation.org. Condolences and fond memorials may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020