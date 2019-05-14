David "Davey" H. Newswanger, 92, of Myerstown, went to his heavenly home on May 11, 2019.

He was born in West Earl Township, Pa., to the late Peter B. Newswanger and

Elizabeth N. Hoover.

Married to Esther Elizabeth "Betty" Hurst in 1946, they moved to a farm in Newmanstown, Pa., and were blessed with 7 children. Davey and Betty worshipped at Fair Haven Mennonite Church, Myerstown.

They moved to Womelsdorf, Pa., in 1961, where Davey started a 20-year business with Curtis Breeding Service. When Betty passed away in 1980, Davey continued the Newswanger's Sausage business that Betty started, working there Fridays until he was 78. He was employed for 22 years at Farmer Boy AG in Myerstown and for Ivan Z. Martin Sr.

In 1985, Davey married the late Madlyn Sharpe. They spent their years traveling and spending time with friends and family, and continued to welcome 26 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Madlyn predeceased Davey in September 2018. They

attended Mt. Aetna Bible Church,

Davey is survived by his daughters and son: Esther and Harlan Martin, Barbara and Earl Martin, David Jr. and Lisa Newswanger, Jane and Quentin Fultz, Joan Bowen and the late Stephen Bowen, Joyce and Glenn Weaver, and Janette and John Eberly.

David is also survived by his brother, Adam and

Elizabeth, of Denver Pa.; and predeceased by brothers:

Peter, survived wife Pauline, John, and Luke, survived wife Marianna.

Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N. Chestnut St., Mount Aetna, PA 19544, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by interment at

Myerstown Mennonite Church. A viewing will be held at Mt. Aetna Bible Church on Friday, May 17, from 5-9 p.m., and from 1-2 p.m., on Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/#difference.

www.rohland.fh.com.



