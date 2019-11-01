|
|
Reverend David James O’Leary, 66, husband of Debra Jean (Arnold) O’Leary, former pastor of Covenant Church, in Reading, Pa., died Friday, September 13, 2019, in his home in Dorchester, Mass., following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. (For obituary, go to www.whittier-porter.com.) There will be a memorial service at Covenant Church, 1201 Yerger Blvd., Sinking Spring, 19608 on Saturday, November 9, at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments to follow the service. The public is welcome.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019