David O. Werley David O. Werley, 74, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas G. And Alice (Ramberger) Werley. He was a 1963 graduate of Hamburg High School. David was a career over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. David was a loyal member of the NRA. He always enjoyed working, collecting things, sailing and hunting. David is survived by his children: Brian L. Werley, Hamburg; Todd D. “Butch” Werley, fiance of Amy L. Hunter, Tilden Twp.; and Denise L. (Werley), wife of Thomas D. Romig, Tilden Twp.; three grandchildren: Lauren (Romig), wife of Thomas Weikel; Rebecca (Romig), wife of Chase Wenrich; and Dalton Werley; and two great-grandchildren: Noah Weikel and Emma Wenrich. He is also survived by his siblings: Thomas G. Werley, Jr., and his wife Faye; Leslie Werley, and his wife Jane; Russell Werley, and his wife Joan; Phillip Werley, and his wife Donna; and Mary Alice (Werley) Ford, widow of William; all of Tilden Twp. David was predeceased by a son: Daniel S. Werley. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
