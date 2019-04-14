Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ott.

David S. Ott, 75, of Robeson Township, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home March 28.

David served in the U.S. Marine Corps

Reserves for 10 years. He attended Penn State University and was employed by

United Engineers and Raytheon Services for most of his professional career. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outside at his home.

He was born July 15, 1943, in Reading, Pa., son of the late James S. and Bessie M. Ott.

In addition to his wife Linda, David is survived by his

sister, Margaret (Frank) Jaskolka; and his brother, James T. (Patricia) Ott; along with his six children: Alex (Emily), Jeremy, Jocelyn, David (Amanda), Michael, Krystine; and five grandchildren.

Details for the celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

