David P. Orlando, 55, of Muhlenberg Township, died February 17, 2020 in Tower Health / Reading Hospital. He was married November 21, 2012 to Gina M. (Ortiz) Orlando. Born May 25, 1964 in Reading, PA, he was a son of Barbara (Kondracki) Orlando of Spring Township and the late Joseph Orlando. David was a 1982 graduate of Holy Name High School and a 2007 graduate of Reading Area Community College. He was employed with OPEX, Moorestown, New Jersey as a service technician, last working January, 2019. David was a lodge member of Victor Emmanuel II, Reading. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, drinking cheap beer and listening to the Grateful Dead. David also enjoyed working on car and trucks and hanging out with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a great dad and friend. David is also survived by a son, David M. Orlando of Truckee, California and two step-children: Christopher M. Geisser, fiancé of Molly C. DiFrancesco of Vineland, New Jersey and Jesse A. Oswald, fiancé of Samatha Petrakis of Laureldale and a great step-grandson, Caiden C. Geisser. He will be missed by his buddy, “SWAT”. David was predeceased by a daughter, Aidra Rose Orlando (1992-2019). Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21st at 10:00 am in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, (Rt 222 & Evansville Road), Maidencreek Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020