David J. Reifinger, 73, of Dalzell, S.C., formerly of Topton, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital Sumter, S.C. Born in Allentown, David was the son of the late Curtis and Mabel (DeLong) Reifinger. A former member of Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ Church, Topton, David also attended Christ (DeLong) United Church of Christ, Bowers. David honorably and faithfully served our country as a career member of the United States Air Force with service during the Vietnam War. David served 20 years. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he went on to manage Carmike Cinemas in Sumter, S.C., until his retirement. David was a life long Philadelphia Phillies fan, a rollercoaster riding enthusiast and enjoyed big band, jazz and classical music. His hobbies included researching and documenting Reifinger and DeLong family genealogy. David’s keen interest in the American Civil War led him to spend much of his free time reading about and visiting many of America’s Civil War battlefields. This coupled with his genealogy work kept him very busy during his retirement. David was a loving father and grandfather, and he will be missed. David is survived by daughters, Elaine C. Reifinger, South Carolina; and Judith L. (Reifinger), wife of Walter G. Westervelt, Delaware; and beloved granddaughter, Emma G. Westervelt. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors in Union. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020