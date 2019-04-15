David Restivo (1971 - 2019)
David Robert Restivo, 47, of Myerstown, Pa., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.

Born in Bayshore, N.Y., on September 24, 1971, he was a son of Patricia Ellen (Martin) Jenson, stepson of Edwin Jenson; son of Robert Stephen Restivo, stepson of Linda Restivo. David was a graduate of Bellport High School, Bellport, N.Y., and an amazing chef.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by daughter, Kaitlyn Raiano; son, David Coakley; siblings: Laurie, Louis andTiffany Restivo; nieces and nephews: Jason Jr., Tyler, Sarah, Dylan, Sophia, Clovis, Kyros; aunts, Jo, wife of Roy, Ginnie, wife of Paul; uncles, Bud, husband of Allison, and Uncle Al, aka Shot, as noted by David.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Louis Restivo; maternal grandparents, Walter and Polly Martin.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Rd., Manheim, Pa. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. A meal will follow the service in the parish hall. Inurnment will be

private.

Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019
