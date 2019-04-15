David Robert Restivo, 47, of Myerstown, Pa., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.

Born in Bayshore, N.Y., on September 24, 1971, he was a son of Patricia Ellen (Martin) Jenson, stepson of Edwin Jenson; son of Robert Stephen Restivo, stepson of Linda Restivo. David was a graduate of Bellport High School, Bellport, N.Y., and an amazing chef.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by daughter, Kaitlyn Raiano; son, David Coakley; siblings: Laurie, Louis andTiffany Restivo; nieces and nephews: Jason Jr., Tyler, Sarah, Dylan, Sophia, Clovis, Kyros; aunts, Jo, wife of Roy, Ginnie, wife of Paul; uncles, Bud, husband of Allison, and Uncle Al, aka Shot, as noted by David.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Louis Restivo; maternal grandparents, Walter and Polly Martin.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Rd., Manheim, Pa. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. A meal will follow the service in the parish hall. Inurnment will be

private.

Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com



